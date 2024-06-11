Yuma doctor accused of sexual abuse appears in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Edsel Sandoval, the former Yuma doctor accused of sexually abusing his patients, is appearing in court for his final management conference on Tuesday.

Sandoval was arrested back in February of this year following an investigation, which started in July 2023, after three of Sandoval's patients came forward and reporteted sexual abuse at a medical facility Sandoval was practicing at.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse dates back to April 2022, with the victims being all women ages 20- to 43-years-old.

Sandoval has pleaded not guilty during his court appearance back in February and March.

However, back in April, eight more former patients of Sandoval's came forward and reported sexual abuse allegations against him. According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), the women's ages range from as young as just 18- to 65-years-old.

In addition, recent court documents says Sandoval was looking at 13 sexual abuse-related charges, but with the additional eight victims coming forward, Sandoval faces 26 charges.