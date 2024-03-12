Skip to Content
Yuma doctor faces allegations of sexual abuse

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma doctor made his second appearance in court on Tuesday. Edsel Sandoval, 36 years old, faces multiple charges of sexual abuse and assault tied to three former patients.

Sandoval's is represented by a private attorney from Phoenix, who participated remotely. 

According to court documents obtained from Yuma County Justice Court, the incidents date back to April 2022, involving multiple instances of sexual abuse and assault. 

One particular accusation involved sexual contact during a routine pap smear examination.

Sandoval's next court appearance is scheduled for March 26th, when his attorney says he will be physically present.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

