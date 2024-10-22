One person injured following vehicle-pedestrian collision

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

In a press release, the incident happened at around 10:30pm Monday, in the area of Avenue B and County 12th Street.

YCSO says a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was driving southbound on Avenue B while the pedestrian was "walking along the highway with a shopping cart."

It is when the Jetta collided with the pedestrian when the latter "attempted to cross the road," according to YCSO.

YCSO says the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Onvida Health by the Rural Metro.

While alcohol does not appear to be a factor, the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on the case, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427, call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous or visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.