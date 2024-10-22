Kari Lake visits Yuma County Recorder’s Office

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake is visiting the Yuma County Recorder's Office Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, this stop to the Recorder's Office is part of the Lake Campaign's Vote Early Tour.

Lake won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate during the Arizona Primary back in July, where she's running against Ruben Gallego, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

Both Lake and Gallego are running to replace Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who announced earlier this year that she is not running for re-election.

To watch the livestream of Lake's visit to the Recorder's Office, see attached video.