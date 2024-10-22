San Luis students learn about city careers to prepare for college

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local high school students experienced first hand what it takes to become a San Luis city employee.

The city hosted a career showcase Tuesday, October 22.

The purpose of the event was to prepare San Luis High School students for college.

It also shows them what they can study to be a part of any city department in the future.

"Departments of the city will be in action demonstrating their functions, and students will have the opportunity to see how what they learned through the CT program at the high school connect to the needs of the employees and the community," said Adela Cortez, City of San Luis Human Resources Director.

The City of San Luis is planning to have a job fair for the general public with a date and time to be determined.