Showcase your vehicle in the C10 to Yuma Truck Fest that will benefit local travel softball team

If you're a truck collector or fanatic, this event is calling your name

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The community is invited to the C10 to Yuma Truck Fest happening on Sat. Oct. 26 in Downtown Yuma from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

If you are participating in the show, drive-in time is from 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Registration will be the day of and is $30.

There is no admission fee if you come and check out the event.

Organizer Martin Ramos says the funds will benefit a local 18U travel softball team called the Yuma Diamonds.

"My pleasure is to make the truck show. That's where my satisfaction comes in and then the funds can go to the girls," says Ramos.

If you do not have a truck to register but still want to help the team out, the girls will have a booth at the event taking donations.

JP Mahon with C10 to Yuma says all types of trucks are welcome to enter.

"It's not specific to a brand. Bring your Fords, Chevys, Blazers, Broncos, anything that's truck-related," describes Mahon. "The entrance is from the east side of Main Street, off of Maiden Lane to the roundabout."

Ramos came up with the name C10 to Yuma from the old Western movie 3:10 to Yuma.

"I'm Yuma grown, so I'm very proud of our Yuma and so what could have been better than C10 to Yuma. It kind of goes with the truck flow. C10's are the Chevy trucks, models, and so I thought it went perfect with it," Ramos explains.

Vendors will also be on site but there is room for more.

If you are interested in being a vendor or would like to register your truck, call Ramos at 928-580-7235.

Ramos says this is hopefully the first of many truck fests to come.

He also thanks the sponsors who helped make the event happen.