Yuma doctor accused of sexual abuse enters not guilty plea in court

today at 11:33 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma doctor accused of sexual abuse appeared in court and entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

36-year-old Edsel Sandoval is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse and assault tied to three former patients.

However, the Yuma Police Department said eight additional people have come forward since Sandoval was arrested.

Sandoval was arrested in February and was booked into the Yuma County Detention Facility on five counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted sexual assault.

In court, Sandoval's defense attorney said this case is a "complex matter."

He is scheduled to be back in court in June.

