Eight more former patients of local doctor report sexual abuse allegations against him

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has announced that eight more former patients of Dr. Edsel Sandoval have reported sexual abuse allegations against him.

Sandoval, 36, was arrested on February 28 of this year following an almost year-long investigation, which started in July of 2023, after YPD received reports of Sandoval allegedly sexually abusing a patient.

During the investigation, two more former patients came forward to YPD, allegeding sexual abuse by Sandoval.

Sandoval has plead not guilty on the charges of five counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted sexual assault.

However, YPD says due to the ongoing investigation, "Sandoval was indicted on 13 additional sexual related offenses."

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.