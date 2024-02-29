Doctor accused of sexual abuse appears in court, pleads not guilty

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dr. Edsel Sandoval, aged 36, made his first court appearance Thursday before Judge Roger Nelson. Sandoval pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

During the court hearing, a victim stepped forward and read aloud a statement detailing the impact of the alleged abuse. "I switched therapists. I’ve been instituted for overdosing twice after. It’s not okay… he was well aware from the very beginning," the victim said.

The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) disclosed that he had been a part of their staff until July 2023, coinciding with the initiation of the investigation against him.

Below is YRMC's statement on this case.

The safety and well-being of patients is a responsibility we take very seriously. YRMC investigates all patient complaints and feedback, and we do not condone behavior that jeopardizes the trust of patients. Dr. Edsel Sandoval departed from the organization in July 2023, where he served as a family medicine physician. “I want to reassure our community and patients that our team is deeply devoted to providing excellent, safe care. YRMC employs thousands of dedicated individuals, who serve with the highest level of integrity and professionalism. We will not tolerate the unacceptable behavior of any individual who compromises the confidence of patients,” said Dr. Robert J. Trenschel, President and CEO. Yuma Regional Medical Center will continue to work with authorities in this isolated situation. Above all, we offer our continued support and commitment to any patient and family whose trust has been compromised. Yuma Regional Medical Center

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 12, where a conditions of release hearing will take place.