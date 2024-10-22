Tracking warming temperatures into the midweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures today are very mild, but noticeably warmer than over the weekend.

At least evenings will continue to be nice and comfortable as temperatures will cool down throughout the night.

Tracking a strengthening ridge of high-pressure building back into the Desert Southwest, which will lead to warmer temperatures with high with highs trending 5-10 degrees above-normal.

Very dry conditions and mostly clear skies will continue as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 90s by Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to cool again during the first half of next week.