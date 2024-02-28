Skip to Content
Local News

YPD arrests medical doctor for alleged sexual assault of patients

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By ,
today at 1:22 PM
Published 1:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested a medical doctor following an almost year-long investigation.

In a press release, the offense took place in July of 2023 after YPD received reports of the doctor, identified as Edsel Sandoval, 36, allegedly sexually abusing a patient at a medical facility he was practicing at.

During the investigation, YPD says two additional victims came forward and reported sexual abuse by Sandoval at the same medical facility.

YPD says Sandoval was arrested on Wednesday at around 9:30am and was booked into the Yuma County Detention Facility on five counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted sexual assault. Sandoval is on a cash bond of $500,000

If anyone has information on the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content