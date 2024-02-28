YPD arrests medical doctor for alleged sexual assault of patients

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested a medical doctor following an almost year-long investigation.

In a press release, the offense took place in July of 2023 after YPD received reports of the doctor, identified as Edsel Sandoval, 36, allegedly sexually abusing a patient at a medical facility he was practicing at.

During the investigation, YPD says two additional victims came forward and reported sexual abuse by Sandoval at the same medical facility.

YPD says Sandoval was arrested on Wednesday at around 9:30am and was booked into the Yuma County Detention Facility on five counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted sexual assault. Sandoval is on a cash bond of $500,000

If anyone has information on the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.