Concerns over migrant transportation agencies brawl

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the weekend, the Calexico Police Department (CPD) made several arrests due to an ongoing issue between two migrant transportation agencies.

CPD says the agencies have been getting into physical fights, with the one of the agencies providing video of the brawl that happened over the weekend.

Police Chief Armando Orozco says he met with both agencies prior to the brawl to create a safety plan so they could stop fighting with one another, but to no avail.

Chief Orozco says the problem started about a couple of years when migrants started crossing over into the City of Calexico.

