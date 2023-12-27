SPECIAL REPORT: Imperial County’s 2023 Year in Review

Karina Bazarte presents the top ten stories of the Imperial Valley of 2023

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This year was full of surprises, crime, and even a major storm. We relive the stories that made our ears perk up in the Valley.

The Imperial Valley had an increase in crime this year.

Including when a man was traveling on Interstate 8 and was shot in the head.

"A shooting took place around 8 a.m. about a mile away from the Algodones Andrade Exit westbound on I-8."

"There was reports of a possible road rage occurring just between the two vehicles just prior to the shooting but it’s still something we are looking into."

22-year-old Andrea Contreras, the victim's girlfriend was located in Yuma and was found guilty of attempted murder.

“El Centro police say a man is behind bars accused of murdering his girlfriend.”

The City of El Centro also had an increase in crime.

But one story that still haunts many locals is the death of an El Centro woman who was shot once in the chest.

“A female 18 years of age who was his girlfriend.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they located 19-year-old Anthony Hernandez with an AR-15 rifle. He was taken into custody.

Hernandez is currently out of jail and is set to be in court in February.

“The Brawley Police Department received a call around 7:00 am of a 39-year-old man not breathing at G and First Street.”

Locals made a shocking discovery on a Friday morning when two bodies were found in front of an apartment complex in Brawley after a third man was found not breathing.

“They suspect the cause might be fentanyl but have yet to confirm.”

In Brawley, a woman was found dead in her vehicle.

“Imperial County Sheriffs say they were patrolling the area after multiple incidents of people stealing farm equipment when they came across a car with the body of a woman inside.”

To this day, that case is still a mystery.

In Calexico, a teenager jumped out of a moving vehicle.

“When officers arrived on scene they came upon an individual that was unconscious that had an apparent head injury. Calexico Fire Department responded to the scene and provided treatment.”

Officers say the 17-year-old was allegedly arguing with a parent.

He was rushed to a hospital in San Diego.

And who can forget Hurricane Hilary when it passed through the Imperial Valley causing flooding.

“Imperial County officials had a briefing early this morning on safety and status updates on Tropical Storm Hilary.”

One of the areas affected was Ocotillo.

“The county issued an evacuation for residents in the Salton Sea area this afternoon.”

Although some parts of the Valley experienced flooding, it brought the community together as one.

Another story that marked 2023 was when the Mayor of Calexico received negative and positive comments on social media for identifying as transgender.

"There has been a lot of homophobia and transphobia throughout the last two to three years that I have been just a city council person or even before I was transgender when I was just a gay person."

Raúl Ureña was appointed the new Mayor of Calexico on March 1 and many locals took to social media disagreeing with the decision.

Former Mayor Maritza Hurtado said ureña's focus should be on other things.

“Beauty, power, and respect.”

“Dia de los Muertos" which translates to the Day of the Dead, is not only a celebration but the unity and connection between the living and the dead.”

Who can forget the history of Dia de los Muertos?

“It’s a Mexican and indigenous tradition that dates back to about 3,000 years ago that the Aztecs believed in honoring the deceased ones and their ancestors so they created special rituals to honor them."

Dia de los Muertos is a celebration many locals in Imperial County celebrate.

And on this Day of the Dead come to visit the living.

There was a story that speaks to our hearts.

“I had my long hair that I’ve had for a long time… I don’t even know you… You don’t have to do that… It’s alright if you get it I get it.”

26-year-old mother and grad student Briana Miranda took a trip to a barber shop when a local barber decided to show solidarity by also cutting all of his hair as she was diagnosed with lymphoma.

“It was a wild card at first, to be honest. And honestly, it wasn’t a wild card it was all due to God's grace and timing, and placement. Because that is how Armando came. Sorry. It made it a lot easier I had no clue who he was he had no clue who I was," said Miranda.

Both are now like family.

The Imperial Valley is looking forward to starting 2024 strong and united.