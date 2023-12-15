Skip to Content
Yuma woman found guilty for attempted murder

Published 12:24 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma woman who shot her boyfriend on the Interstate 8 freeway in August was found guilty of all three counts including attempted murder.

22-year-old Andrea Contreras was found guilty on Friday, December 8 of attempted murder willfully discharging a firearm, and inflicting bodily injury on a victim.

Contreras shot her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jorge Corona, on the head while both were on the I-8 in two separate vehicles on August 14.

Contreras was later found and arrested in Yuma four days after the shooting.

The defendant is scheduled to be back in court for her verdict on January 9 at the El Centro Superior Courthouse.

