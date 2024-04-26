One man arrested after fight at local gym

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 39-year-old man was arrested and booked on charges including resisting arrest, assault against a police officer, and robbery.

On Friday around noon, the El Centro Police Department said officers were searching for a missing person near the area of Imperial Avenue and Bradshaw Avenue.

El Centro police said one of the officers went to Planet Fitness to find the missing person.

However, El Centro police said a 39-year-old man approached the officer and started an argument for no apparent reason.

The El Centro Police Department said the officer explained to the 39-year-old man why he was there and began to walk away.

El Centro police said a nearby gymgoer was recording the situation with his cellphone and the 39-year-old man turned his anger towards him and stole his cellphone.

Then a fight began between the 39-year-old man and the gymgoer.

El Centro police said the officer intervened and tried separating them when the 39-year-old man engaged the officer and became physically aggressive.

According to the El Centro Police Department, less-than-lethal force options were used to apprehend the 39-year-old man and he was arrested.

The 39-year-old man has been booked at the Imperial County Jail for multiple charges.

This case is still under investigation.