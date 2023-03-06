New Calexico mayor receives controversy over social media

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Raúl Ureña, who recently took office as the new mayor of Calexico, received controversy on social media.

Raúl Ureña was appointed the new mayor of Calexico on Wednesday, March 1, and over the weekend many locals took to social media disagreeing with the decision.

Some comments were transphobic in nature as Ureña is the first transgender person to serve as Mayor of Calexico.

The 'Calexico Needs Change' organization sent out a statement regarding the transphobic comments circulating on social media saying "we stand with our trans community."

Ureña claims they received threats but says the focus is serving the community.

“The town is free... but quite frankly they are a couple hateful voices but at the end of the day the city of Calexico in its heart has changed," said Mayor of Calexico Raúl Ureña.

Ureña will serve as mayor for 11 months and wants to create a space where everyone is accepted for who they are.