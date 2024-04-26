City of El Centro surveys to change food truck ordinance

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro wants to hear from you as they make changes to their food truck ordinance.

The city is conducting a survey to see what changes they can make as they are seeing an influx of people wanting to open their own food trucks.

The city said many business owners said they would like to change the ordinance since the current one is a little too restrictive.

“Understand that not every food service business wants or can afford to open a traditional business in our city. We want to provide more opportunities for them to be able to operate in the city without causing traffic issues to our residents. We do have our invested downtown project that we are currently in the process of starting and eventually finishing sometime in 2025, which will have dedicated spaces for food trucks," said El Centro Associate Planner, Andrea Montano.

The city said there are only two food trucks in El Centro but soon there will be more.

You have until next week to fill out the survey. Click HERE for the English survey, and click HERE for the Spanish survey.