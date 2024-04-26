2024 HerStory Ladies Tea Party happening on Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Put on your tea party dress and hat for a gathering designed to celebrate women!

The American Business Women's Association (ABWA) and Avenir Financial are teaming up to host the 2024 HerStory Ladies' Tea Party event on Saturday, April 27.

The event will feature three notable women from Yuma, nominated and selected for their achievements, who will share their journies and unique stories.

All proceeds from the HerStory event will go towards education scholarships for women in Yuma.

"Because we are somewhat of an isolated community in Yuma, we find that there is a need in our community to help support educational opportunities for women in our community, so it's a great time," said Cathy Henson, the ABWA Board Member, and Avenir Marketing Manager.

The event will be in the conference center of the administration building at Yuma Regional Medical Center from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at the door or at The Best Taquito on Eighth Street.