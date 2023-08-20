Tropical Storm Hilary “floods” the Imperial Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County is struggling with severe winds and rain, but there is an evacuation center in El Centro on First Street.

Imperial County officials held a briefing Sunday morning on the safety and status update on Tropical Storm Hilary.

High winds and strong rainfall continue through Imperial County causing many flooding and power outages throughout the Valley.

"The storm has decreased in in its hurricane status...There's still a potential of having hazard weather event and Imperial County, and we will remain active and open to respond to the needs of the community," said Ryan Kelley, Chairman for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

Voluntary evacuations

In the county, Ocotillo was one of the most impacted areas in the Valley, with severe flooding rising since early Sunday morning.

"There was a voluntary evacuation was initiated [Saturday] for parts of Ocotillo and there is a shelter that is set up in El Centro at the community center. At this time, we have nobody in the evacuation center," Kelley remarked.

The county also issued an evacuation warning for residents in the Salton Sea area Sunday afternoon.

At the shelter, there are 14 people from San Diego, Arizona, and El Centro. That number may change throughout the evening as the storm unfolds.

