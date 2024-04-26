Skip to Content
Weather Alert Day

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tracking gusty and dusty conditions

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:05 PM
Published 2:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert Action Day is now in effect for both Yuma and Imperial Counties for the gusty and dusty conditions through tonight. 

A Wind Advisory is NOW in effect for both Yuma and Imperial Counties until midnight TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Alert  is also in effect for the majority of Imperial County through today.

Strong winds will continue throughout the evening and into early tomorrow morning.

Breezy conditions will continue through Saturday, but will really ease by Sunday.

A significant warming trend returns starting Sunday, which will boost our temperatures back in the 90s next week. 

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

