Teen jumps out of moving vehicle causing serious head injury

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A teen jumps out of a moving vehicle causing serious head injury in Calexico.

On Thursday, April 6, the Calexico Police Department responded to a report of a 17-year-old teen who jumped out of a moving vehicle.

The incident occurred on Highway 98 east of Kloke Ave.

Police and Paramedics upon arrival immediately treated the teen who was unconscious and unresponsive.

The teen had significant head injuries and was transferred immediately on an airship to a local hospital in San Diego for treatment.

According to the Calexico Police Department, the mother was driving along with the teen, allegedly arguing in the vehicle, then the teen decided to jump out.

The car was going approximately 20 to 30 mph.

