Second suspect charged in cabaret shooting court date rescheduled

UPDATE (8:55 AM): Jiovanny Ochoa's court date has been rescheduled to June 25.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The second suspect in the strip club parking lot shooting back in March of this year is appearing in court Tuesday for his case management conference.

22-year-old Jiovanny Ochoa was arrested on Thursday, April 18 by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), seven days after Abraham Espinoza, the first suspect in the shooting, was arrested.

Deputies were able to find both men with the help of the U.S. Marshals office.

Following his arrest, Ochoa appeared in court, where he was formally charged with eight felonies, including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.