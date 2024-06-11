Skip to Content
Local News

Second suspect charged in cabaret shooting court date rescheduled

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By ,
today at 8:05 AM
Published 8:43 AM

UPDATE (8:55 AM): Jiovanny Ochoa's court date has been rescheduled to June 25.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The second suspect in the strip club parking lot shooting back in March of this year is appearing in court Tuesday for his case management conference.

22-year-old Jiovanny Ochoa was arrested on Thursday, April 18 by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), seven days after Abraham Espinoza, the first suspect in the shooting, was arrested.

Deputies were able to find both men with the help of the U.S. Marshals office.

Following his arrest, Ochoa appeared in court, where he was formally charged with eight felonies, including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content