Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition honors Red Ribbon Week at a local school and hospital

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition kicked off National Red Ribbon week Wednesday. They are educating the community about drug misuse prevention.

The Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition is campaigning for Red Ribbon week at local hospitals and campuses like here at Palmcroft Elementary School.

"These agencies come in and give presentations to the kids so that the kids can get excited and learn and just really enjoy the day but learn to live drug free the rest of their lives," said Joanne Fiser with Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition

They hosted an assembly for students including guest speakers from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the National Guard, and a dog from Customs and Border Protection in San Luis.

The Palmcroft Elementary School principal shares why these events matter.

“Our students need to see the agencies that are keeping them safe in our community and how important it is to be drug free. The things that are out there that are unsafe, they need to be aware of it, so they remain drug free," said principal Jennette Arviso. "We know it’s not just for a day, it’s for a lifetime. We’re hoping to get that instilled in all of our students.”

The coalition will campaign at elementary and high school campuses across Yuma County from now until Halloween. The coalition also campaigned at Exceptional Community Hospital who offer services to locals dealing with substance abuse. They donated shirts to doctors and hospital staff to wear throughout Red Ribbon Week.

"We at the hospital understand how important it is to get to the kids before. Even Red Ribbon Week, even adults need or help in getting through all of this," said Exceptional Community Hospital community & marketing liason Lisa Brazeel.

The coalition will campaign next at Salida del Sol Elementary School on Thursday.