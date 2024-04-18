Second suspect connected to cabaret parking lot shooting arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another suspect was arrested and booked on three counts of first-degree attempted murder along with other felonies in connection to the shooting at a strip club parking lot.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said 22-year-old Jiovanny Isaiah Ochoa was arrested on Thursday.

He was located with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.

Ochoa was booked on three counts of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, possession of weapon by prohibited person, and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

On Thursday, April 11, 33-year-old Abraham Espinoza was arrested and booked on three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

On Tuesday, April 16, Espinoza was formally charged with seven felonies including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

On March 30, deputies responded to a fight that resulted in a shooting at Platinum Cabaret on 21st Street and Factor Avenue.

YCSO reported that two people were removed from the business due to a confrontation that happened inside the club.

The fight then continued outside in the parking lot resulting in a man being shot.

This case is still under investigation.