Attempted murder suspect still at large after one victim was shot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is still searching for an attempted murder suspect(s) after one person was shot.

On early Saturday morning, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a business in the area of E. 21st Street and S. Factor Avenue.

YCSO said people were involved in a fight, and employees had to remove them from the business.

However, the fight continued into the parking lot, which led to shots being fired, according to YCSO.

As a result, one person and several vehicles were hit by gunfire, with the victim fleeing the area and going to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) to get treated.

YCSO said their Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the area and took over the investigation, which remains ongoing.

YCSO also says they are asking the public for their help with information that could identify the people involved in the fight by calling (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.