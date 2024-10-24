The Healing Journey hosts Domestic Violence

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Healing Journey hosted a domestic violence walk showing support for those who have suffered.

They put on the event and say that one in three women and one in seven men have experienced domestic violence.

This is the second annual walk against domestic violence and the walk featured glow sticks and signs to catch the attention of the community.



“It takes a whole community to come together and help these victims but slowly but surely we will end the violence and break the stigma around D-V," said the clinical trauma therapist for the Healing Journey, Dezarae Angulo.

There will be another domestic violence event Thursday at the Yuma County library