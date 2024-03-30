Attempted murder victim treated at YRMC, YCSO investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating an attempted murder that occurred early Saturday morning.

In a press release, YCSO says they responded to reports of an altercation at a business located in the area of E. 21st Street and S. Factor Avenue at around 2:30am.

YCSO says there were people involved in the altercation, and employees removed the people. However, the altercation continued into the parking lot, which led to shots being fired, according to YCSO.

As a result, one person and several vehicles were hit by gunfire, with the person fleeing the area and going to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) to treat the gunshot wound.

YCSO says their Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the area and took over the investigation, which remains ongoing.

YCSO also says they are asking the public for their help with information that could identify the people involved in the altercation by calling (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.