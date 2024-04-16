Yuma nightclub attempted murder suspect charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of trying to murder several people outside of a local strip club was back in court Tuesday where he was formally charged.

33 year-old Abraham Espinoza was formally charged with seven felonies including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says the fight happened last month at Platinum Cabaret, located in the area of 21st Street and Factor Avenue.

"The altercation occurred inside the place of business, and the employees of the business were able to remove the people involved in the altercation, but the altercation continued in the parking lot and that's when shots were fired," said Tania Pavlak, Public Affairs Specialist for YCSO.

Espinoza is being held on a $750,000 cash bond. He will back in court next week.

The case is still under investigation.

"They are still looking to identify and also locate people that were at the place of business," Pavlak said.

Investigators say to contact YCSO if you have anymore information on the other suspects involved.