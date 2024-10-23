Skip to Content
YCSO asking public for help in 2023 murder case

Published 5:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is asking for help in gathering information for a 2023 homicide case.

According to YCSO, Georgina Montoya of Somerton was found dead with gunshot wounds on Monday, May 29, 2023, in the area of Avenue 1E and County 18th Street.

The investigation of the case determined multiple people were involved in the murder. Several people were identified but the investigation remains open.

If anyone has information regarding the case, please contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

