Cabaret parking lot shooting suspect arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked on three counts of first-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting at one person at a strip club parking lot.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, April 11.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the arrest.

On March 30, deputies responded to a fight that resulted in a shooting at Platinum Cabaret on 21st Street and Factor Avenue.

YCSO reported that two people were removed from the business due to a confrontation that happened inside the club.

The fight then continued outside in the parking lot resulting in a man being shot.

This case is still under investigation.