Skip to Content
Yuma County

Cabaret parking lot shooting suspect arrested

KYMA
By
today at 10:13 AM
Published 10:47 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked on three counts of first-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting at one person at a strip club parking lot.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, April 11.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the arrest.

On March 30, deputies responded to a fight that resulted in a shooting at Platinum Cabaret on 21st Street and Factor Avenue.

YCSO reported that two people were removed from the business due to a confrontation that happened inside the club.

The fight then continued outside in the parking lot resulting in a man being shot.

This case is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content