Above-normal warmth continues for the rest of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure is bringing in extra warmth today and temperatures will trend about 5-10 degrees above-normal for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures are expected to cool again during the first half of next week as a low-pressure system passes by to the north.

This will bring in well below-normal temperatures next week.

Extra clouds will move in this weekend, but dry conditions will continue with highs in the mid and upper 90s.

I am tracking a weather pattern change, which will bring gustier winds and cooler/chillier conditions at the beginning of next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

