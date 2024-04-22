Second suspect charged in Yuma cabaret shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A second man accused of being involved in the shooting outside of a Yuma strip club was back in court Monday where he was formally charged.

22 year-old Jiovanny Isaiah Ochoa was formally charged with eight felonies including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) said the shooting happened outside of Platinum Cabaret nightclub last month.

“Two individuals are currently in custody, Jiovanny Ochoa and Abraham Espinoza," said Yuma Sergeant Edgar Guerra.

Deputies were able to locate both suspects with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s office

“Our regional law enforcement partners including the U.S. Marshalls Office. They were all a tremendous help in making sure the individuals involved were apprehended," said Sergeant Guerra.

YCSO said they are still investigating other possible suspects involved in the shooting.

“At this point, we now have two individuals that are in custody. One that was arranged today Mr. Ochoa. And the sheriff’s office is still looking for other investigative leads that may or may not be in this case,” said Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot.

Officials said one victim was injured in the shooting and taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

I visited Platinum Nightclub where the shooting happened to speak with the owner, but they didn’t want to get involved.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators say to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office if you have any more information or other suspects who may have been involved in the shooting.

Ochoa is being held on a $750,000 secured appearance bond. He will back in court later this week.