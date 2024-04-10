Suspect in Somerton man’s murder back in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The young woman accused of murdering a man near Somerton in February will be back in court on Wednesday.

21-year-old Maribel Ornelas has been formally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Yuma County deputies say Ornelas shot 18-year-old Iza Granillo. They say victim was found in a car with gunshot wounds by authorities.

Ornelas is also being charged with transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $1 million.