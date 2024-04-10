Skip to Content
Suspect in Somerton man’s murder back in court

By ,
today at 7:29 AM
Published 7:42 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The young woman accused of murdering a man near Somerton in February will be back in court on Wednesday.

21-year-old Maribel Ornelas has been formally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Yuma County deputies say Ornelas shot 18-year-old Iza Granillo. They say victim was found in a car with gunshot wounds by authorities.

Ornelas is also being charged with transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $1 million.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

