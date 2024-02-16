Skip to Content
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Somerton

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old woman for the investigation of a fatal shooting incident that happened in Somerton. 

The incident happened on February 6. Authorities responded to a report of a vehicle crash and shots fired at the intersection of Avenue B and County 18th Street. 

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim, identified as 18-year-old Iza Granillo of Yuma, AZ, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Granillo was rushed to Yuma Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old was identified as a suspect in the case by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 15, she was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on charges of First Degree murder and Narcotics Drugs for Sale.

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted online through the Sheriff's Office website.

