Study shows clothing brands are Arizona’s top small businesses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - May is National Small Business Month with aspiring entrepreneurs starting small businesses every day.

According to hostingadvice.com, in Arizona, the most popular business to start is a clothing brand.

They say clothing businesses are common because they're something people can use every day.

Mother and daughter Raquel Luna and Marizza Galindo started their own clothing brand "Revival Fix" right in downtown Yuma.

Out of their passion for fashion, they encourage other entrepreneurs interested in starting a business to follow their dreams.

During their study, hostingadvice.com found that many people are interested in starting a business after the pandemic.

"In a survey among entrepreneurs, 63% of American entrepreneurs wish that they would’ve opened or started their business sooner, so I think for anybody who is maybe thinking about taking that leap, if you want to, do it," said Hostingadvice Spokesperson Emily Fanous. "With national small business month, it may not be a better time than now.”

"Revival Fix" owners Raquel and Marizza hope to encourage entrepreneurs to network, consider your finances, start small to make your business dreams come true, and most of all, to never give up.

You can support many of other local small businesses in downtown Yuma. You can see the full report on hostingadvice.com.