IID asks community to keep metallic balloons secure as festivities approach

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) reminds the public to keep festive balloons made of Mylar tied down as Mother's Day and graduation ceremonies approach.

IID said it is important to secure helium-filled balloons and properly dispose of them so they won't float away and cause power outages, fires, melt electrical wires, etc.

“Although they can be festive and fun, the metallic coating can conduct electricity, which can lead to a short circuit or power surge when coming in contact with electrical equipment,” explained Matt Smelser, Energy Department manager. “We want to stress how important it is for these balloons not to float away. Help keep the party going by keeping all Mylar balloons secure and disposed of properly.”

IID said if you are to buy a Mylar balloon, request a clip or balloon weight so that it is secure.

According to the district, since 2022, 55 power outages in the service area were due to Mylar balloon contact which affected almost 21,000 IID customers.

In February 2022, the power was out for some IID customers for almost six and a half hours. In April 2023, over 2,100 IID customers did not have power for more than one-half hour. This was all because of Mylar balloons.

IID provides helpful tips to reduce these risks:

Attach a weight to metallic balloons, or safely tie them down

Never release a Mylar balloon outdoors

Keep Mylar balloons away from power lines

Never use metallic ribbons with balloons

Always deflate metallic balloons and dispose of them properly

If you or anyone else sees a metallic balloon go into contact with a power line, keep yourself and others at least 20 feet away and report it by calling IID at 1-800-303-7756.