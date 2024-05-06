Tracking warmer and breezier conditions throughout the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - This week it will be seasonably dry with temperatures gradually warming up.

Winds are much lighter than what we felt this weekend, however it will still be breezy and even windy throughout the week.

It will start to become breezier Tuesday afternoon and even gustier Tuesday and Wednesday night, with gusts ranging from 20-35 MPH.

Expect warm and breezy conditions to be in the forecast for the next several days.

Temperatures will reach it's warmest for Mother's Day weekend as I am tracking highs in the upper 90s or even at 100 degrees for the weekend and into early next week.