Woman involved in murder of 18-year-old back in court
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The young woman involved in the murder of a man near Somerton back in February was back in court Wednesday.
22-year-old Maribel Ornelas has been formally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 18-year-old Iza Granillo.
Authorities say the victim was found in a car with gunshot wounds.
Ornelas is also being charged with transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia.
Another suspect in the case, 21-year-old Craig Menta, is believed to be the actual shooter, according to Ornelas' attorneys.
Menta is currently held in federal custody.
Ornelas will be back in court for a final management conference on May 22.