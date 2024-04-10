Skip to Content
Woman involved in murder of 18-year-old back in court

today at 1:14 PM
Published 1:35 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The young woman involved in the murder of a man near Somerton back in February was back in court Wednesday.

22-year-old Maribel Ornelas has been formally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 18-year-old Iza Granillo.

Authorities say the victim was found in a car with gunshot wounds.

Ornelas is also being charged with transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia.

Another suspect in the case, 21-year-old Craig Menta, is believed to be the actual shooter, according to Ornelas' attorneys.

Menta is currently held in federal custody.

Ornelas will be back in court for a final management conference on May 22.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

