Woman formally charged for fatal shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The young woman accused of murdering a man near Somerton made her second court appearance on Wednesday.

21-year-old Maribel Ornelas has been formally charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, and drug paraphernalia.

Yuma County deputies say Ornelas shot 18-year-old Iza Granillo earlier this month.

The victim was in a car when he was shot.

Ornelas' bail remains at $1 million and her next court appearance is next week.