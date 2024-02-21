Skip to Content
Yuma County

Woman formally charged for fatal shooting

By
today at 3:07 PM
Published 3:14 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The young woman accused of murdering a man near Somerton made her second court appearance on Wednesday.

21-year-old Maribel Ornelas has been formally charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, and drug paraphernalia. 

Yuma County deputies say Ornelas shot 18-year-old Iza Granillo earlier this month.

The victim was in a car when he was shot.

Ornelas' bail remains at $1 million and her next court appearance is next week.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content