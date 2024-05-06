A look into proposed 2025 Yuma County budget

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There are only five months left until the next fiscal year, and the Yuma County Board of Supervisors met to see how they can make taxpayers' money stretch as much as possible.

“I’d have to say that, sound fiscally, sustainable, conservative budget. It is going to serve our residents, businesses and visitors well,” said Yuma County Administrator Ian McGauchey

He also said he saw many improvements this fiscal year and shared one thing he hopes to continue seeing.

“40 hours of PTO buyback, it's once again recommended as an option for employees in partially partake in as well as is the continuation of the loan repayment tuition reimbursement and internship programs,” said McGauchey

Also, Yuma County employees could also soon see a small raise in their salaries, of three percent.

If adopted, it would take effect in July, costing the county almost $2 million.

However, one supervisor thinks the raises should be higher.

“To me that three, four percent is barely keeping up. We talk about inflation and the impact it is having and then we go and say two percent is enough, three percent is enough, it's not,” said Tony Reyes, Yuma County Board of Supervisors for District 4.

The next step is for the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to hold a meeting with all departments, agencies, and outside parties to prepare to adopt the tentative budget which is due on June 3.