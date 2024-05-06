Skip to Content
Shed catches on fire in empty lot

today at 6:05 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out between Walnut and Maple Avenue on Monday afternoon in Yuma.

The Yuma Fire Department got the call and arrived shortly before 4 p.m.

The fire started on an empty lot with a shed catching on fire.

There were multiple firefighters fighting the blaze.

“The initial arriving company found what appears to be like a storage shed that was actively burning and still seems to be smoldering right now, cruiser responded to make sure that they evacuated the area, cleared any occupants or any people from that area and then began attacking the fire," said David Padilla, Yuma Fire Department.

Both the Yuma Police Department and four Yuma Fire Department trucks were on the scene to make sure the area was safe.

The fire department was also able to quickly isolate the fire and contain it.

No one was injured and no nearby properties were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

