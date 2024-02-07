Skip to Content
18-year-old dead after being shot

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said an 18-year-old died due to gunshot wounds.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash and shots fired in the area of Avenue B and County 18th Street on Tuesday evening.

YCSO said deputies found the vehicle and a man with gunshot wounds.

According to YCSO, the victim, who was identified as 18-year-old Iza Granillo, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he died.

The next of kin notification has been made and this case is under investigation.

YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to this case and assumed the investigation.

If you have information about this case, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

