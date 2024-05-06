Swimming lessons registration opens next week

National Drowning Prevention Alliance says formal swimming lessons can help reduce drowning by 88% for children ages 1-4

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Registration for swimming lessons will open on Monday, May 13, and about 111 scholarships are available for Yuma County residents six months to five years old.

The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department said classes will begin on Monday, June 3, at Marcus Pool at 545 W. Fifth Street and Carver Pool at 1250 W. Fifth Street.

Lessons for residents within Yuma city limits cost $28 and $42 for non-residents.

The City of Yuma said the Yuma County Health Services District has offered 111 scholarships to Yuma County residents on a first come first served basis.

The scholarships only apply to the Guppy/Turtle (six months to three years old) and Starfish (three to five years of age) swimming lessons.

“Anytime you have something as important as swim lessons, you never want cost to be a barrier,” said Ryan Butcher, Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator for the Yuma County Public Health Services District. “Swim lessons are not just about learning a new skill, but a vital piece in ensuring your child’s safety around water. We trust the community will take advantage of this great opportunity and amazing swim instructors the City of Yuma has to offer.”

For more information on the swimming lessons and scholarship, go to the Parks and Recreation Department located on the first floor of City Hall or call 928-373-5200.