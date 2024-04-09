Teen tied to armed robbery last month back in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The teen tied to an armed robbery in Yuma last month will be back in court on Tuesday.

18-year-old Jayden Patino is being charged with six felony counts, including one count of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

This after police say Patino, along with a 17-year-old suspect, broke into a couple's home near 42nd Place and Avenue 8E and robbed them at gunpoint.

Patino pled not guilty on all charges last week.

His bond is currently set at $250,000. He will be back in court for a conditions of release hearing.