Teen tied to armed robbery last month pleads not guilty

UPDATE (10:35 AM): Jayden Patino appeared in court Monday as part of his arraignment and to formally hear the charges he was indicted on.

Patino pled not guilty on all charges.

He will be back in court next Tuesday for a condition of release hearing.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The teen tied to an armed robbery last month will be back in court on Monday.

18-year-old Jayden Patino is being charged with six felony counts, including one count of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

This after police say Patino, along with a 17-year-old suspect, broke into a couple's home near 42nd Place and Avenue 8E and robbed them at gunpoint.

Patino's bond is currently set at $250,000.