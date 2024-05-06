Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Prom Night Murder Mystery at the Yuma Main Library

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 2:33 PM
Published 2:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Main Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Prom Night event.

Wear your best 80s costume and come to the high school prom, where a murder has occurred.

Participants will work together to solve a series of puzzles to find out who the culprit is, much like an escape room.

Pre-registration is required for the event and you must be 13 years or older to attend.

"So many people enjoy the music and things like that, so I think it's just going to be a good time to do something fun and different in the community that's not going to cost you anything and you might get to make some new friends while you're at it," said Elia Juarez, a Librarian at the Yuma Main Library.

The event is on Wednesday, May 8, at 5 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library.

To register, visit here.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content