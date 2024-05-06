Prom Night Murder Mystery at the Yuma Main Library

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Main Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Prom Night event.

Wear your best 80s costume and come to the high school prom, where a murder has occurred.

Participants will work together to solve a series of puzzles to find out who the culprit is, much like an escape room.

Pre-registration is required for the event and you must be 13 years or older to attend.

"So many people enjoy the music and things like that, so I think it's just going to be a good time to do something fun and different in the community that's not going to cost you anything and you might get to make some new friends while you're at it," said Elia Juarez, a Librarian at the Yuma Main Library.

The event is on Wednesday, May 8, at 5 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library.

