Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma teen charged with six counts after home invasion robbery

By
today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:28 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 18-year-old Jayden Patino was back in court Monday and formally charged with six felony counts after breaking into a home and robbing a couple last Wednesday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) say Patino and a 17-year-old suspect broke into an elderly couple’s home near 42nd Place near Avenue 8E last week and robbed them at gunpoint.

Patino was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, alleged assault, theft, armed robbery, and aggravated robbery. 

He is being held with a $250,000 cash only bond. He will appear back in court later this month.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content