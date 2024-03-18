Yuma teen charged with six counts after home invasion robbery

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 18-year-old Jayden Patino was back in court Monday and formally charged with six felony counts after breaking into a home and robbing a couple last Wednesday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) say Patino and a 17-year-old suspect broke into an elderly couple’s home near 42nd Place near Avenue 8E last week and robbed them at gunpoint.

Patino was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, alleged assault, theft, armed robbery, and aggravated robbery.

He is being held with a $250,000 cash only bond. He will appear back in court later this month.