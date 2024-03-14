Two young suspects arrested and accused for home invasion involving kidnapping and theft

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said two suspects were arrested after an armed robbery at a home that involved kidnapping and the theft of multiple firearms.

Yuma police officers responded to the report of the armed robbery on Wednesday evening in the area of East 42nd Place and South Mississippi Avenue.

According to YPD, two suspects entered the home and held the resident, who is a 79-year-old man with limited mobility, at gunpoint for an extended period.

The suspects threatened the victim's life and assaulted him while attempting to get a safe opened, said YPD.

The other resident, a 63-year-old woman, returned to the home and was also held at gunpoint. She was also threatened until the safe combination was given to the suspects.

YPD said the suspects took multiple guns and other items from the home and left.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies were able to locate the suspects who then were taken into custody.

They were identified as an 18-year-old young man and a 17-year-old teenage boy.

Both were booked on multiple felony charges including Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Theft, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Robbery.

YPD said there were minor injuries reported and this case is still under investigation.

If you or anyone has information on this case, contact YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.