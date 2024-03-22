Couple recovers after terrifying home invasion

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Robert Harlz, 79-year-old, is in the process of recovering following a traumatic home invasion incident where he and his wife were held at gunpoint and physically assaulted.

Harlz recounts the experience of being awakened from a nap by two strangers while his wife was gone running errands.

"The traumatic part of it... that hurt me more than anything... and the fact that the guy was hitting me... that didn’t bother me," Harlz shared.

The strangers were identified as Jayden Patino and a 17-year-old boy, the intruders forced Harlz's wife to open a personal safe upon her return, stealing guns, money, and jewelry.

The couple's ordeal didn't end there as the intruders also ransacked their home, leaving no drawer untouched.

Arrested the same night by the Yuma Police Department, Patino is currently held on a $250,000 cash-only bond, while the juvenile is at a detention center.

Since the invasion, the couple has invested in a security system and Harlz now advises others to take similar precautions, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding one's home against such traumatic incidents.