City of Yuma case on a neighbor’s seven-foot-tall fence

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has a case with a homeowner on 33rd Lane after he built two seven-foot-tall fences in his front yard over the city limit.

Now the neighbors and the city are planning a public hearing to decide if the fence stays.

The homeowner submitted a variance to appeal the city request and increase the allowable fence height in their front yard from 30 inches to seven feet.

The city said they went out to do an investigation after an anonymous phone call about the homeowner building the first fence above the city limit.

The homeowner complied and removed a portion after the city asked him to lower the first fence. However, the city had to take action after he built a second fence.

“During the course of that action, he elected to install a seven-foot high fence on the very front property line which the maximum height is 30 inches in that case. Thus, we had to actually start a code enforcement case in the front fence and currently, it’s in the appeals process,” said City Director of Building Safety Randall Crist.

The city shared about the safety concerns the fence could cause.

“In this subdivision, they’re limited to 30 inches. The reason for that is visibility, so when somebody’s pulling out of their property, they need to be able to see down the street," said Yuma Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services Alyssa Linville. "And a fence taller than 30 inches has been proven to serve as a detriment, so that’s why they’re asking for this variance.”

The city held a neighborhood meeting last week as part of the public process where the neighbors voiced their comments.

I visited the neighborhood where many neighbors gathered to voice their opposition.

“It does not fit in with the neighborhood and is causing issues with renters staying there full time on my parent’s property which is right next door. I don’t like it, and I think it needs to be like everything else in the neighborhood," said Deanna Wheeler, a neighbor.

Some neighbors went as far as to sign a petition to send to the city.

However, other neighbors don’t see any issues.

"The wall doesn’t bother me you know. I don’t know why everybody got so upset about it. I mean he owns the property. You should be able to do what you want with the property,” said Mike Hoyos, a neighbor.

Another neighbor, Marlene Harrell said, “I live right across the street. It makes me feel happy to see the yellow color, and they’re always cheerful. They’re not hateful or anything, and I don’t understand.”

The city is holding a public hearing on May 9 at the City Chambers to hear comments. They plan to decide if the homeowner will be able to keep their fence height or have to lower it.